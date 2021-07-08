This year, the BSEH was supposed to conduct the class 10 open school exam in April. However, they were cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Around 20,000 students - 14,000 boys and 6,000 girls -- had registered for the class 10 BSEH open school exam this year.

Chandigarh | Jagran Education Desk: The Haryana Board of School Education, which is also known as the BSEH, on Thursday declared the open school result for class 10 on its official website -- bseh.org.in. This year, the Haryana Board said that it has recorded a passing percentage of 100 per cent.

Here's how the candidates can check the BSEH class 10th result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEH - bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the result section link on the page

Step 3: After this, a new window will appear on your screen

Step 4: Click on the link - “HBSE Haryana Open School Result 2021”

Step 5: Select class 10th result

Step 6: Enter your enrolment number

Step 7: Click on submit

Step 8: Once you click on submit, the page will display your result

This year, the BSEH was supposed to conduct the class 10 open school exam in April. However, they were cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Around 20,000 students -- 14,000 boys and 6,000 girls -- had registered for the class 10 BSEH open school exam this year.

"Score at least 33% marks in five compulsory subjects Hindi, English, Math, Social Science, and Science and Technology. The sixth subject i.e. elective subjects non-compulsory (Sanskrit/ Punjabi/ Urdu/ Home Science/ Physical Education/ Computer Science)," the board had said while declaring the marking criteria.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen