New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced to hold Class 12 board exams 2021 from June 15. This decision was announced on Monday after the high-level meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Union Minister Rajnath Singh. The Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said that after witnessing a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, they are ready to conduct HBSE class 12 exams from June 15 to June 20, 2021. However, official notice regarding the class 12 exam dates will be announced in June 2021.

As the state is bound to hold the class 12 exams 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic period, the Haryana government have introduced some changes for the safety of students. Here, we have listed down the changes Haryana students can expect from this year's board exams:

Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Paper Pattern

The Haryana Board is likely to introduce few changes in the paper to conduct the exams with ease. According to the reports, if the exams are held in June then, the board exams will be conducted in an Objective type mode. Also, the duration of the exam will be reduced to one and a half hours.

Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Centres

This year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board has decided to hold the exams from the home centres, and no new external centres will set up, keeping the safety of students in mind.

Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Re-Examination

The provision of re-examination for class 12 students suffering from COVID-19 infection will be made. However, detailed information regarding this will be released in June.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government was scheduled to re-open the schools in the state from June 1, 2021, for classes 9 to 12 students. However, after witnessing no stability in the situation despite the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, the government has extended the summer vacation.

Apart from Haryana, Gujarat and West Bengal board have announced to conduct class 12 board exams in the month of June and July 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv