HBSE Haryana Open School Result 2021: Scroll down to know how to download classes 10 and 12 scorecard from the official websites of Haryana board

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Haryana Open School Result 2021 for classes 10 and 12 is likely to be announced today, June 16, 2021. However, the exact time for the declaration of the results has yet not disclosed. The students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website of BSEH--bseh.org.in. Haryana Open School Exam 2021 for classes 10 and 12 were conducted in April and May.

How to check HBSE Haryana Open School Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Haryana board-- bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on 'Result'

Step 3: Click on HBSE Haryana Open School Result 2021

Step 4: Select option Class 10 or Class 12 Results

Step 5: Enter your credentials such as roll number, security code

Step 6: The result will be displayed on your screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference

Last year, HBSE had declared the HOS class 10 result on July 17. A total of 16,915 students had taken the exam, out of which only 2,862 students passed. The pass percentage of boys was 17.6 per cent while 15.44 per cent in girls. Whereas HOS class 12 results were announced on July 23, 2020. A total of 2,13,693 students had appeared for the exam, out of which only 1,70,881 were able to clear the exams. The pass percentage in girls was 86.3 per cent and 75.06 per cent in boys.

Haryana Open School (HOS) students are advised to keep checking the official website or English Jagran for the latest updates on the Classes 10 and 12 results 2021.

A few days ago, BSEH declared class 10 board results, wherein they promoted all the students to the next grade. The state government is expected to announce the HBSE class 12 result 2021 soon.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has extended the summer vacations for schools till June 30, 2021, despite the decline in COVID-19 cases.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv