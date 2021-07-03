BSEH 12th Result 2021: The state board has asked the affiliated schools to submit internal assessment marks by July 6, 2021. Data is being uploaded now for Class 12.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is soon going to announce BSEH Class 12 Result 2021 by mid-July. The state board has asked the affiliated schools to submit internal assessment marks by July 6, 2021. However, there are chances that the last date to submit marks might get extended by a day or two. Now, as per reports, Haryana Board is likely to declare BSEH Class 12 results by July 25, 2021.

BSEH President said, "Data is being uploaded now for Class 12. BSEH Haryana 12th Result 2021 will be out by July 25."

Earlier, the state board was planning to conduct BSEH class 12 board exams, however, after PM Modi's announcement regarding the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams, the Haryana board also called off the exams.

Haryana School Education Minister Kanwar Pal was quoted saying, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is not conducive for conducting the examination. But if a student wants to take the examination, the examination can be conducted for such students when the circumstances are normal."

How to check BSEH Class 12 Results 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Haryana board-- bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on BSEH Class 12 Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as roll number and other required details

Step 4: BSEH Class 12 will display on your screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your scorecard for future reference

Last year too BSEH class 12 results were declared in July, and over 2 lakh students appeared for the board exams. 80.34 per cent of students were reported to pass the board exams, out of which the pass percentage of girls, 86.30 per cent, was 11.24 percentage points higher than that of the boys.

BSEH Class 12 students are advised to keep checking the official website of the state board for the latest updates regarding Haryana Class 12 Results 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv