Chandigarh | Jagran Education Desk: The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) was supposed to announce the class 12 state board exam results on Sunday. However, it will now likely declare the result on Monday (July 26), reported Dainik Jagran quoting sources. Though an official confirmation from the Haryana Board is yet to come.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website of the Haryana Board at bseh.org.in to get the latest updates about the declaration of the class 12 state board exam results. Talking about numbers, then 2.27 lakh students had registered for the Haryana Board exams this year that were supposed to be conducted in April and May.

However, the Haryana Board was forced to cancel the exams considering the safety of the students in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in India during the second wave of the pandemic. It later declared the evaluation criteria for declaring the class 12 state board exam results, which is similar to the assessment formula of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

According to the Haryana Board's evaluation criteria, students' class 10, class 11 and class 12 marks will be considered while preparing the results. As per the weightage policy, 30 per cent of marks in class 10, 10 per cent in class 11, and 60 per cent weightage to class 12 internal exams and practical’s will be given to students.

Meanwhile, according to the information given by the Haryana Board, all the preparations have been completed for the declaration of BSEH 12th Result 2021.

On the other hand, minimum weightage is given to class 11th marks as the HBSE was unable to conduct the final exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has decided to give a minimum of 33 per cent marks to those students who were not present during the exam.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen