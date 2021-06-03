BSEH 10th Result 2021: The Haryana Board will be marking the students on the basis of their internal assessment. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced that the board is scheduled to announce the class 10 board exam 2021 result by June 15, 2021. The Haryana Board will be marking the students on the basis of their internal assessment. The state education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar further added that the Haryana government has decided to conduct an internal assessment for class 12 students.

BSEH class 10 Board Result 2021

The result of the students will depend on their UT, half-yearly, pre-board and internal assessment. Also, those students who will not satisfied with their result can appear for the exams when the pandemic situation is favourable. Earlier, in April, the Haryana government cancelled the class 10 exams, which was scheduled to begin on April 20, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

BSEH class 12 Board Result 2021

The Haryana board has decided to evaluate class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment. The detailed information regarding the marking scheme will be declared soon by the board. Recently, the Haryana government announced the decision to cancel the class 12 board exam on the lines of CBSE.

Announcing the cancellation of the Class 12 board exam, state education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said, "Haryana government will conduct an internal assessment for Class 12 of Haryana School Education Board, based on which the results will be declared soon. Also, the Haryana Board Result 2021 of Class 10 exams will be declared by June 15.”

This year around 7.5 lakh students registered for class 10 and 12 board exams 2021. Students are advised to keep checking the official website of the Haryana board or English Jagran for the latest updates regarding Haryana Board Result 2021.

Meanwhile, other states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand have also followed the footsteps of the centre and cancelled class 12 exams.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv