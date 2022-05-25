New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Board of School Education, Haryana, BSEH is likely to announce class 10, 12 board results 2022 in the second week of June. According to the officials of the Haryana Board, the result is expected to be announced between June 10 and June 15, 2022. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Haryana education board. Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from the official website -- bseh.org.in.

As per media reports, the education board will first announce class 12 results, and later the Haryana 10th Results 2022 will be made available online. According to an NDTV report, Jagbir Singh, Chairman of BSEH said that SEH Results 2022 will be declared between June 10 and 15, 2022.

"The evaluation process for BSEH Class 10, 12 exams will conclude soon. The Class 12 result is likely to be announced before, following which the 10th result will be announced. Both the 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced between June 10 and 15," stated the official.

While talking about numbers, then approximately 7 lakh students appeared for the Haryana Board 10th exams, and 2 lakh students appeared for the Haryana Board 12th exams 2022. For the unversed, the education board conducted the class 10 board exam from March 31, 2022, to April 20, 2022, whereas class 12 board exams took place from March 22, 2022, to April 13, 2022. Further, it is expected that the evaluation process of the papers will be done by the end of May or by the first week of June.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

HBSE Board Results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Students on the homepage will find the link that reads 'Haryana class 10th result 2022' or 'Haryana class 12th result 2022' (once declared) -- click on that

Step 3: Now, it will direct students to a new page where they have to enter the asked credentials -- click on submit

Step 4: The Haryana board result will appear on the screen

NOTE: Once checked, save, download and take a printout of the results for future use.

