New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the BSEB class 10, 12 results 2022 by 25th March 2022, as per media reports. Once the results will be declared, students can check and download the scorecards by visiting the official website of the education board -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The education board conducted the class 10 exam on 17th February 2022, while the class 12 exams started on 1st February. While talking about numbers then, this approximately 16 lakh students are waiting for the BSEB Bihar Board result.

Media reports suggest that the evaluation process for class 12 started on 26th February, whereas for class 10, the evaluation process began on March 5, 2022. As per media reports, the evaluation for class 10 will conclude by March 17, 2022, while for BSEB class 12 is likely to get over by 8th March.

Once the evaluation process gets completed, the BSEB board will announce the class 10th and 12th result 2022 in online mode.

If you also appeared in the BSEB class 10, 12 exams and want to check the results (once released) you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to check Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB result --- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find a link that reads, ‘Bihar board 10th or 12th result 2022'

Step 3: Now, a new login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, the students need to enter their Click on the submit button -- click submit

Step 5: The Bihar Board 10th or 12th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download it and take a printout of the same for future references.

Once the BSEB matric and inter result is declared students can download the mark sheet online. Students who will clear the 10th exam will be eligible for taking admission in class 11th. Students who clear the class 12th exam can seek admission in graduation. Students who fail to secure required marks can apply for re-evaluation or compartmental exams as per the requirement.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen