New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has instructed the Principals of all the schools to issue BSEB Class 10 Result 2021 mark sheet and other documents after taking the outstanding fees from the students. Students who haven't paid Registration or Application fees will not be issued the certificate.

The Bihar Board has further warned Principals that if any student is issued the mark sheet or passing certificate without clearing the outstanding payment, the school authorities will be held responsible.

BSEB Class 10 or Matric Result 2021: Compartment Exam

The state board declared the result of class 10 on April 5, 2021. This year, Bihar Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 78.17 per cent. Those children who got Compartment in one or two subjects were given grace marks as the state board decided to cancel the compartment exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. “This would be of no use to the students as they will not benefit from the decision,” the official notice read.

BSEB Class 10 Registration for Academic Session 2021-22

Meanwhile, the state board has extended the last date to register online for Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22 till September 3, 2021. Also, to deposit the exam fee, students can submit till September 3 via the official website--secondary.biharboardonline.com. After the BSEB registration is completed, students can download that dummy form and check if the details mentioned in the form is correct or not. In case of any discrepancies, students can issue necessary changes.

OFSS or Class 11 Admission Process

Talking about Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) for Class 11 Admission 2021, the last date to enrol has been extended to August 31, 2021. Along with this, Principals of all the educational institutions have been directed to complete online updation of students enrolled.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv