New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has extended the dates for the submission of the Intermediate application of class 11 application for the 2021-23 academic session. As per the revised schedule, the students can submit the form online by July 3, 2021. Earlier, the last date to submit the form was June 29, 2021.

As per the circular released by the Bihar Board, students who have qualifies for class 10 board exams from boards including BSEB, CBSE and CISCE, are eligible to apply for class 11 admissions. Those students who have yet not filled the application form can visit the website--ofssbihar.in where the forms are made available for all the boar students.

How to apply for Bihar Inter Admission 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website--ofssbihar.in

Step 2: Click on Common Application Form For Admission in Intermediate Colleges and Schools

Step 3: Enter your details for registration and verify your email ID and mobile number

Step 4: An email will be sent to you for verification

Step 5: After completing the verification process, log in with the credentials sent on your registered email ID or mobile number

Step 6: Fill in the Inter Bihar Inter application form and upload the required documents such as photo, signature, etc

Step 7: Pay the fee and submit the application form

Student Helpdesk

The Bihar board has also developed Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) to help them take admission in desired courses in schools and colleges affiliated under BSEB. It was developed to keep the admission process transparent and hassle-free for students. The OFSS mobile app available on the Google Play Store students can visit the store and download the application. Students will be able to check the status of their Inter application form through the app. However, they won't be able to fill the form through this app.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv