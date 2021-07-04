BSEB Inter Admission 2021: Interested students can apply via OFSS, a centralised registration admission portal for intermediate class 11 and degree courses in Bihar.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has once again extended the last date for the submission of the Intermediate class 11 application for the 2021-23 academic session. As per the revised schedule, the students can submit the form online by July 18, 2021, now. Earlier, the last date to submit the form was July 3, 2021. Interested students can apply via OFSS (Online Facilitation System for Students), a centralised registration admission portal for intermediate class 11 and degree courses in Bihar.

Bihar Inter Class 11 Admission 2021: Eligibility

Those students, who have qualified Class 10 board exams from Bihar Board or any other board, including CBSE and CISCE, can enrol themselves for Bihar Inter Admission. For this, students will have to provide their roll codes, roll numbers and date of birth.

How to apply for Bihar Inter Class 11 Admission 2021?

Step 1: Log on to official website--ofssbihar.in

Step 2: Click on Common Application Form For Admission in Intermediate Colleges and Schools

Step 3: Fill in details for registration and verify your email ID and mobile number

Step 4: An email will be sent to you for verification

Step 5: After completing the verification process, log in with the credentials sent on your registered email ID or mobile number

Step 6: Fill in the Inter Bihar Inter application form and upload the required documents such as photo, signature, etc

Step 7: Pay the fee of Rs 350 and submit the application form

Students can access the OFSS application by downloading it from the Google Play Store. Students can use the app for information regarding the application process and not for filling the form.

After the completion of the class 11 application process, the Bihar board will release a merit list based on the options entered by the students. Before filling the form, Bihar students are advised to check the previous year's cut off available on the OFSS portal for better understanding.

Bihar students are also advised to keep checking the OFSS portal or Jagran English for the latest update on Bihar Intermediate Class 11 Admission 2021.

