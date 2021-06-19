BSEB Compartment Results 2021: The results will be released on BSEB’s official website biharboardonline.com. All the students who had appeared in these examinations can check the result after entering the required details.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be releasing the results for the class 10 and 12 compartment examination today, June 19. According to the latest updates, the BSEB Compartmental results 2021 will be available to download today from 5 pm onwards. The results will be released on BSEB’s official website biharboardonline.com. All the students who had appeared in these examinations can check the result after entering the required details.

Here’s how you can check the BSEB compartment results 2021 following the easy steps given below

Step 1: First visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Then go to the result section available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Click on the link of Secondary or Senior Secondary result in the result section.

Step 4: After that enter your roll code, roll number, and captcha code in the new window that will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Click on submit and view your BSEB compartment result 2021. Remember to take a print of the result for future reference.

The Bihar Board did not conduct the compartment examination this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic spread in the country. To aid students who have failed in one or two subjects of class 10th, 12th examination, the Board decided to give grace marks to them considering the difficult times and the future of students.

This year Bihar Board has become the first Board in the country to conduct and declare class 10 and 12 exams and results. Due to the second wave of Coronavirus examination in different states across the country were cancelled keeping in mind the safety of students. CBSE recently announced the marking criteria for class 12 in the Supreme Court. It will be considering marks of class 10 and 11 for the tabulation of class 12 results.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan