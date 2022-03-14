Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the results of the class 12th examination this month. The tentative date for the release of BSEB Inter Result 2022 is 16 to 17 March. Once the results are released, students can check their intermediate class 12 exam scorecard on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The latest information regarding the same will also be updated here. To check the mark sheet of the Bihar Board Class 12th examination, students will be required to log in with their roll number and date of birth. Following is a step-by-step guide on how to check the results.

It must be noted that the board evaluation process was completed on March 8 itself. This has been confirmed by Bihar Board Officials as reported by Jagran Josh. BSEB is currently conducting the interview of toppers which will take place till March 15. Given that the result preparations for class 12th board examinations are in their final stages, the mark sheet can be declared anytime soon. Therefore, students are advised to stay alert and keep a check on BSEB's website or visit our page for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, BSEB spokesperson Rajeev Dwivedi has said "The result preparation process is on, it's too early to say when intermediate exam result will be announced. Will notify the result date, once confirmed," as quoted by Careers360.

BSEB 12th Result 2022: Step-by-step guide on how to check Bihar Board Inter Result

Step 1: First you are required to visit the official website of BSEB at - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Then click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then you will be asked to enter the login details and click on the submit.

Step 4: Once you do that, the BSEB results will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Remember to download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha