LIVE biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Bihar Board 12th Result 2021: The result was declared by state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Chief Secretary of the Education Department Sanjay Kumar and BSEB chairman Anand Kishore.

Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the much-awaited class 12th board exam result for arts, science and commerce streams on Friday. The result was declared by state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Chief Secretary of the Education Department Sanjay Kumar and BSEB chairman Anand Kishore. The Bihar Board declared class 12th result at its official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from this, the candidates can also check their results at onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.online and biharboard.ac.in.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

15:45 pm: BSEB class 12th result 2021 toppers:

Science: Sonali Kumari -- 94.2 per cent

Commernce -- 94.2 per cent

Arts -- Madhu Bharti and Kailash Kumar Jamui -- 92.6 per cent

15:40 pm: BSEB Class 12th Results 2021: Stream-wise pass percentage:

Arts: 77.97 per cent

Commerce: 91.48 per cent

Science: 76.28 per cent

15:37 pm: This year, overall pass percentage for BSEB class 12th exam is 78.04 per cent. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 80.44 per cent.

15:34 pm: The BSEB website has reportedly crashed.

15:25 pm: BREAKING: Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021 declared.

15:25 pm: Recap: BSEB chairman Anand Kishore will also be present at the event today.

15:10 pm: Recap: The candidates can check results at onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, apart from it, results are available at indiaresults.com.

15:00 pm: BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor has arrived for today's press conference.

14:55 pm: The result will be announced anytime soon now!

14:50 pm: The exams this year were conducted in over 1,400 centres from February 1 to February 13.

14:45 pm: As per the board, the candidates need to score at least 33 per cent in each subject to pass the exams.

14:40 pm: The Bihar Board had also reduced the syllabus this year by 30 per cent in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

14:35 pm: This year, nearly 13 lakh candidates -- 5.4 lakh boys and 6.5 lakhs girls -- appeared for the exams.

14.30 pm: The result will be announced by state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Here's how the candidates will be able to check their class 12th Bihar Board 2021 results online:

Step 1) Go to the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. You can also visit onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.online and biharboard.ac.in.

Step 2) Now search for the link that reads, "Results". After this, click on "Class XII results".

Step 3) Now the candidate would need to login through their application number or enrollment number.

Step 4) Your BSEB class 12th 2021 result will be displayed on your computer screen.

Step 5) The candidates are requested to download their result and save a printout for further reference.

Here we would like to mention that the candidates can also check their BSEB Class 12th Results 2021 via SMS. For this, they would need to send a text — BSEBROLLNUMBER — to 56263 from their mobile numbers.

This year, the Bihar Board class 12th exams were given by nearly 13 lakh candidates. Out of the total number of candidates, 5.4 lakh were boys while 6.5 lakhs were girls. The exams were conducted in over 1,400 centres from February 1 to February 13 across Bihar with all necessary COVID-19 precautions.

The Bihar Board had also reduced the syllabus for the class 12h board exam this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It has said that the candidates would need to score at least 33 per cent in each subject to pass the exams. However, if a candidate fails to pass, then he or she would need to appear for the compartmental examination whose dates will be announced soon by the Bihar Board.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma