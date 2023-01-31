BSEB Class 12th Exam: Bihar Board Class 12 Exams To Begin Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be conducting the class 12 exam from tomorrow (February 1). According to the official notification, the examination will be conducted from February 1 to 11. Over 13,18,227 will appear for the class 12 exam out of which 6,36,432 are girls and 6,81,795 are boys. Candidates can check the details at– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The class 12 examination will be conducted in 1,464 centres across the state. The exam will be held in two shifts including the first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. While the second shift will be conducted from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exam will consist of three hours duration and candidates will be given extra 15 minutes to read and analyse the question paper.

The government has put Section 144 will be in effect 200 meters from the exam centre so that except for students no other individual can enter the premises. CCTV cameras will be put in place for the smooth conduct of exams. One videographer will be also appointed for every 500 students. Students will be checked before entering the exam hall.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Exam: Check Exam Day Guidelines.

- Candidates are required to bring BSEB Class 12 admit cards to the exam centre along with valid ID proof

- Students are required to reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

- Candidates are advised to read all the instructions given on the question paper carefully.

- The banned items in the exam centre including mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets will not be allowed.

- Candidates are required to carry either of the documents listed here including an Aadhar card, voter card, or driving license to the examination centre.