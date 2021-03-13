BSEB Class 12th Answer Key 2021: Through the answer key, the candidates, who appeared for the class 12th exams, can raise their objections before March 16.

Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday evening released the answer key for the BSEB class 12th exams on its official website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Through the answer key, the candidates, who appeared for the class 12th exams, can raise their objections before March 16.

Here it is noteworthy to mention that the Bihar Board has released the answer key for objective type questions. In the class 12th BSEB exams, 50 per cent of the questions were objective types.

Here's how you can check the BSEB class 12th answer key 2021 and raise your objections:

Step 1) Go to the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2) Click on the link that says "BSEB class 12th answer key 2021" on the homepage

Step 3) Now you would need to login through your credentials

Step 4) The BSEB class 12th answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5) Raise your objections against the BSEB class 12th answer key 2021 by paying the processing fee

Step 6) You are requested to download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

This year, the BSEB class 12th board exams for science, commerce and arts streams were conducted by the Bihar Board from February 1 to February 13 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The officials said that nearly 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th board exams this year.

Media reports suggest that the BSEB class 12th board exam results will be declared by the end of March or at the beginning of April as the Bihar Board will take at least 10 days to evaluate the answer sheets of the students.

Last year, the BSEB class 12th board exam results were declared on March 24 and 80.44 per cent were able to pass the exams. As per officials, more than 12.04 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams last year, which included 6,56,301 male students while 5,48,533 were girls.

