New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board is all set to start the registration process for BSEB Class 12 or Intermediate Final Compartment and Special Exams 2022 from today (March 26). The last date for the registration is set as March 30. The Bihar board further said that the exam will be conducted in the last week of April. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website -- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

It should be noted that the exam will take place for students who failed to appear for the Bihar Board Inter Final Exams earlier this year. On the other hand, the compartment exam is for those students who were not able to clear the BSEB class 12 board exam.

Apart from that, if a student has any issue related to online registration or fee payment, then they can contact the board helpline number: 0612-2230039.

Meanwhile, candidates who are not satisfied with their BSEB class 12 results can also apply for scrutiny of answer sheets on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in up to March 30. The BSEB class 12 results were declared on March 16.

The Bihar board conducted the class 12 theory exam was conducted from February 1 to 14, 2022, whereas class 12 practical exams were conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2022.

Now, the Bihar board is expected to declare the results of BSEB class 10 soon. Earlier, the board was scheduled to announce the result of March 25. However, due to an alleged maths paper leak, the board has delayed the results. As per media reports, the board is likely to declare the results on March 30. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board.

