New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will conduct the BSEB Class 12 or Intermediate exams 2022 from February 1, 2022. As per the official notification issued by the board, the BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2022 for Class 12 will begin on February 1 and end on February 14, 2022. The exams will be held at the BSEB designated exam centers only.

As per the BSEB, Bihar Board Class 12 or Intermediate exams 2022 will be conducted in two shifts on exam days. While the first shift will begin at 9:30 AM and end at 12:45 PM, the second shift will be conducted from 1:45 PM to 5:00 PM.

All the BSEB papers will be of three hours duration but an additional time of 15 minutes will be given to candidates. In the additional time of 15 minutes, candidates can read and analyze the question paper.

The students must know that admit cards for Bihar Board Class 12 exams have already been released and only school principals have access to download them.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2022 Schedule:

February 1: Maths, Hindi

February 2: Physics, English

February 3: Chemistry, Geography, and Agriculture

February 4: English-105,124, 205,223, Elective Subject Trade paper 1

February 7: Biology, Political Science and Business Studies

February 8: Hindi-106,125, Economics

February 9: Language papers, Psychology and Entrepreneurship

February 10: Music and foundation course, Home Science and Elective Subject Trade paper 2

February 11: Sociology and Elective Subject Trade paper 3, NRB papers

February 12: Accountancy and Philosophy, MB Maithili, Alt.English

February 14: Language papers, Vocational papers

BSEB Class 12 Board or Intermediate exams 2022 Guidelines:

* All students mus carry their allotted BSEB Class 12 admit cards to the exam centre.

* All the students must reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

*All studenst appearing for the BSEB Class 12 exams 2022 must adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam.

*Use the additional 15 minutes time to read the instructions given on the question paper carefully.

*Students must not carry Mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets inside the exam hall.

Posted By: Ashita Singh