New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board, (BSEB) has cancelled the BSEB class 10 maths exam over an alleged paper leak. As several media reports surfaced online, they suggested that Bihar Board has cancelled the BSEB Math paper for class 10th Students. Due to this, the results the BSEB class 10th are likely to get delayed. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

An hour before the exam, it was alleged that the Maths paper for BSEB class 10th was leaked and went viral on the same day. After confirming with the news, the Bihar board decide to re-schedule the BSEB 10th Maths Paper 2022.

Earlier, the tentative date for BSEB class 10th results declaration was set as March 25, 2022, at 3:00 pm. The board would have released the results over its official website. However, the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the date of declaration as this is the tentative date and time as per past result declaration timelines followed by Bihar Board.

The Bihar board conducted the Matric exam from February 17 to 24, 2022.

How to check the BSEB class 10th Results 2022 :

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSEB -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the result link (once activated) --- Click that

Step 3:Log in with your roll code and roll number

Step 4: The BSEB results will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future reference.

The BSEB class 10th results will be provisional in nature and the original copies need to be collected by students from their respective schools. Students are advised to check the mark sheet properly. The mark sheet will include the subject-wise marks, grades, personal details, and other important details.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen