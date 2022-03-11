New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has released the answer key for class 10 board exams, and today (March 11) is the last date to raise objections for the BSEB 10th Answer Key 2022. If any students want to raise an objection, they can visit the official website of the education board --- biharboardonline.com.

Candidates can raise objections till 5:00 pm last on March 11, 2022. If you have appeared for the exam and want to raise an objection, then here's how you can do it by following a step-wise guide:

Bihar Board, BSEB 10th Answer Key 2022 – How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to the official website of the education board -- biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that read 'BSEB Matric answer key and objection window' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, in order to log in students need to have their credentials

Step 4: Once logged in, students can view the BSEB 10th Answer Key 2022

Step 5: Now, on the dashboard, students need to enter the name of the subject and enter the set number of the question paper

Step 6: Students now need to select the question number and choose the correct answer. Further, they do have to provide documentation behind the objection

Step 7: Submit on the objection raised option

It should be noted that students can raise objections today till 5 pm only. The BSEB is already in the process of evaluating the Class 10th Matric Exams answer sheets, and as per the information shared by the education board, the results are expected to be declared by March end.



The exam for class 10 took place between February 17 and February 24 in an offline mode. While talking about numbers then, approximately 16 lakh students had registered for the exam.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen