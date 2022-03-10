New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for class 10 for the year 2022. Students can download the BSEB class 10 answer key 2022 from the official website of the Board at – biharboardonline.com. It must be noted that this Bihar Board Matric answer key is for the 50 per cent objective questions that were asked in the exams. It is a provisional answer key and students are allowed to raise objections against it (if any) till 5 pm on March 11, 2022. After the given deadline, the board will not entertain any objection raised against its answer key.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check and download the BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2022:

Step 1- First you need to visit the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at – biharboardonline.com.

Step 2- Then click on the link that reads, 'BSEB Matric answer key and objection window.' The link will be available on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- Then you will be asked to enter your login credentials such as login id and password

Step 4- Once, you fill in the asked details the answer key will be displayed on your screen

Step 5- Go through the answer key and cross-check with the answers selected by you during the exams.

Step 6- In case, you find any answer that according to you is not correct, use the given steps on the website to raise objections.

Meanwhile, according to a Times Now report, the evaluation of the Bihar Board class 10th exams 2022 have already begun. The evaluation for the inter-exams of the state Board has also started. The BSEB is expected to announce board exam results by the end of this month if everything goes as per schedule.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha