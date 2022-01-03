Patna | Jagran Education Desk: As the cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 are speeding every day, class 10 and 12 Board students and their parents have become concerned for the upcoming examination amid the pandemic. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) students are also worried as the Board is scheduled to conduct examination from February 1. The situation is concerning because the third wave of Coronavirus has started in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced recently. Under these circumstances, whether the Board will conduct the exams or not is a question many are pondering upon.
Currently, the Board has not issued any official notification in this regard. However, an official from the Bihar Board, as quoted by Dainik Jagran, said preparations for holding the exam on the given dates are taking place. However, the decision will be taken based on the situation of Coronavirus infection and the Corona guidelines.
If the BSEB class 10th and 12th examination is conducted as per schedule, it will be held on the following dates:
Intermediate (12th) Exam Schedule:
1 February 2022 : Mathematics, Hindi
2 February 2022 : Physics, English
3 February 2022 : Chemistry, Geography, Agriculture
4 February 2022: English (105/14 & 205/223), History, Optional Subject Trade Paper-I
7 February 2022: Biology, Political Science, Business Studies
8 February 2022 : Hindi, Economics
9 February 2022: Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Languages - Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali, Bengali
10 February 2022: Music, Foundation Course, Home Science, Optional Subject Trade Paper-2
11 February 2022: Sociology, NRB, Elective Subject Trade Paper-3
12 February 2022: Accountancy, Philosophy, MB. Alt Engg, MB Maithili
14 February 2022: Languages- Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Farsi, Pali, Bangla; Computer Science, Multi Media and Web
Matriculation (10th) Exam Schedule
February 17: Mathematics
February 18: Science
February 19: Social Science
February 21 : English
February 22: Mother Tongue (Hindi, Bangla, Urdu, Maithili)
23 February: Second Indian Language (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Bhojpuri for Hindi speakers and Hindi for non-Hindi speakers as the national language)
24 February: Elective Subjects (Higher Mathematics, Commerce, Economics, Persian, Sanskrit, Arabic, Maithili, Fine Arts, Home Science, Dance, Music)
Posted By: Sugandha Jha
