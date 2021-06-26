BSEB Class 10 Result 2020: The Bihar Board will has also started the distribution of the BSEB Matric Compartmental Exam 2019.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that it will start the distribution of BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 Marksheet and Matric certificates from today, June 26, 2021. Along with this, the Bihar Board will begin the distribution of the BSEB Matric Compartmental Exam 2019. Students who appeared for Class 10 board exams last year and have a digital copy of their scorecard can now collect the hard copy from their respective schools.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Bihar board confirmed the news and wrote, "Certificates of students who have passed the annual Madhyamik examination 2020 and Madhyamik compartment exam 2019 are being sent to the offices of district officers, and these will be distributed from June 26.”

BSEB Class 10 Result 2020: Important points for collection

The state board has issued some guidelines that students must follow before collecting BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 mark sheet and certificate. The key points are listed below:

- First, contact the school for the mark sheet and certificate

- Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, students have been given an option to either physically visiting their respective schools or asking to send it to them via Post or Courier

- After receiving the mark sheet and certificate, students are advised to cross-verify the details such as marks and percentage from the digital scorecard

- In case details in the hardcopy is different from that of the digital scorecard then, students can raise the issue via relevant channels.

Meanwhile, this year BSEB conducted class 10 and 12 board exams in February and declared the results by the end of March. A total of 1654171 students had appeared for Class 10, out of whom 78.17 per cent of students have passed this year. Those who were unable to clear were given grace marks later, as the Bihar board did not conduct a compartment exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

