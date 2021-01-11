BSEB Class 10 Exam 2021 Admit Card has been released by the officials, so students who are going to appear for the exam follow these steps to download your admit card.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Bihar Board Examination Committee has released the admit cards for the 10th board exams 2021. Students who have registered for the exam that is scheduled to be held on 17th February can download their admit card on the boards' official website.

Steps to download Bihar Board 10th Admit Card 2021

Students who are going to appear for 10th board exams this year can download their admit card by visiting the official website of BSEB.

1. Open the official website of Bihar Board Examination Committee.

2. Click on the BSEB Matric Hall Ticket 2021 link to download admit card provided on the home page.

3. Fill in your details such as 10th roll number or registration number, date of birth, on the new page you have opened.

4. After submitting your details you will be able to see your admit card on the screen.

5. Now take a print out of the BSEB 10th Admit Card 2021 and also save a soft copy of it.

In case students face any error or discrepancy while downloading the admit card, they can contact the authorities at – 0612-2232074, 2232257.

Meanwhile, as per the schedule, the practical exam or the internal assessment of 10th board exam will be conducted from 20th to 22nd January 2021, and the Class 10th written exam will be held from 17th to 24th February 2021. The subject-wise subject-wise exams will be conducted by the board on two dates in the two batches from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm and then from 1.45 pm to 4.30 pm or 5 pm.

Most science subjects will be tested. It will be followed by Mathematics on 18th February, Social Science on 19th February, English (General) on 20th February.

Students have advised to carry a copy of their hall tickets to their respective centre or else they won’t be allowed to give their board exams.

