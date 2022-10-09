BSEB Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Board Extends Registration Deadline For Matric, Inter Exams; Check Details Here

The deadline for BSEB class 10, and 12 exams 2023 has been extended by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students who are appearing for the exam are advised to check the official website for more information-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Further, the education board has extended the deadline for both classes has been extended till October 15, 2022.

“A special opportunity has been provided by the Bihar School Examination Board for the students appearing in the Matriculation annual examination 2023 to fill the online examination form and deposit the fee,” BSEB tweet mentioned.

Students who are yet to complete the admission process are advised to do it by depositing the registration fee by October 15. In order to do so, students need a user Id and password on the official website -- biharboardonline.com

BSEB Intermediate Exams 2023: Application Fees

Regular course- Rs 1400

Vocational course – Rs 1800

Late fee – Rs 150

Candidates also have the facility to contact the head of the school if they found any error in the dummy registration card. The school head has the authority to make necessary corrections through the website.

If you also want to apply for the BSEB class 10, 12 exams 2023, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

BSEB 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'matric, intermediate registration link' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to log in using their user ID and password

Step 4: Students have to upload their necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Click on submit

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use. The Bihar Board will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams in February and the education board will release the admit card in January end. students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.