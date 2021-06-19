BSEB Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams: Earlier, the BSEB compartment exams were scheduled to be conducted for Class 10 and Class 12 students on April 29.

Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The Class 10 and 12 students of the Bihar Board who failed in two subjects in 2020-2021 will be given “eight marks as grace”. Following this, over 2 lakh students will be declared pass, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told news agency ANI on Saturday.

“The decision was taken because compartmental exams could not be conducted due to COVID,” the Education Minister added.

Claiming that this decision to promote students is better, the minister also said that the Bihar government’s decision to promote students by giving them grace marks is better than other education boards “who still have not decided how to promote students”.

Earlier, the BSEB compartment exams were scheduled to be conducted for Class 10 and Class 12 students on April 29. The exams were further postponed to May 10 due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Bihar amid the second wave of the COVID-19 which smashed across the country during that time.

Where to check the results?

The intermediate and matric students who failed in either one or two subjects in the board exams will thus stand promoted. These students will be able to check their results at biharboardonline.com, biharboard.ac.in, bihaboardonline.bihar.gov.in from June 19, 5 PM onward.

‘Conducting compartment exams of no use’: BSEB

The Bihar School Examination Board said in an official statement that it is not possible to conduct the exams in the upcoming months. The statement added that even if the exams are conducted the result will be declared around October or November. “This would be of no use to the students as they will not benefit from the decision,” it said.

The Matric students of Bihar Board scored 78.26 per cent passing percentage whereas the intermediate students too scored similar passing percentage with 78.17 per cent, in Class 10 and Class 12 results declared earlier.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma