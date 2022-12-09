BSEB Board Exam Date 2023: Class 10,12 Schedule Soon At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.; How To Check Syllabus

THE BIHAR School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the dates for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 soon. Once released, candidates can check exam dates at– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. According to the previous trends, BSEB conducts Class 10 and 12 board exams in the month of February. However, whether the board follows the same trends will be known only after the official announcement of the exam date sheet.

In the 2022 session, BSEB conducted class 10 exams from February 17 to 24. The official answer key was released on March 8 and students were allowed to raise objections till March 11, 2022. Approximately, 17 lakh students appeared for the exam. While the class 12 board exam was held from February 1 to 14, 2022. Approximately, 13.5 lakh students were registered for the exam.

The Bihar Board syllabus Class 10 subjects including English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and Hindi. While the class 12 subjects are as follows:

-Alternative English

-English or Hindi

-RB Non-Hindi

-Accountancy, Economic Studies, Business Studies and Entrepreneurship (Commerce stream)

-Geography, Political Science and Psychology (Arts Stream)

-Physics, Mathematics, Biology and Chemistry (Science Stream)

BSEB Bihar Board Exams 2023: Here’s How To Check Bihar Board Syllabus

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Bihar board– bstbpc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Books’ tab on the homepage

Step 3: Now select your class as ‘Class 10’ or ‘Class 12’ and then Click on the name of the subject.

Step 4: After that, candidates have to click on the ‘Preface’ link and the file with the syllabus will open.