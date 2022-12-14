BSEB Board Exam Date 2023: Class 10,12 Schedule Released At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check Here

BIHAR School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday released the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 board exams. The class 12 exams will begin on February 1 next year while the class 10 board exams will commence on February 14 next year. The class 12 practical exams will be held from January 10 to 20, 2023. Candidates can check the exam date sheet at– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The BSEB will release the practical exam admit card on December 19 and the admit card for the theory exams will be released on January 16 next year. The result for the Bihar board exam is expected to be released in March or April next year. The compartment exams can be held in April or May 2023.

The BSEB class 10 and 12 exams will be held in two shifts including shift 1 is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 1:45 to 4:30 pm.

Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 12 Date Sheet

February 1, 2023– Mathematics, Hindi

February 2, 2023– Physics, NRB, English

February 3, 2023– Chemistry, Alt. English, Urdu, MaithiliGeography, Foundation Course

February 4, 2023– EnglishHistory, Elective Subject Trade Paper

February 6, 2023– BiologyPolitical Science, Business Studies

February 7, 2023– Hindi Economics

February 8, 2023– Regional Language paper, Psychology, Entrepreneurship

February 9, 2023– Music, AgricultureHome Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper

February 10, 2023– Sociology, Accountancy, Vocational paper

February 11, 2023– Regional language paper, Philosophy

Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 10 Date Sheet

February 14, 2022– Maths (110), Maths (210)

February 15, 2022– Science (112), Science (212)

February 16, 2022– Social Science (111), Social Science (211)

February 17, 2022– English (113), English (213)

February 20, 2022– Mother Language (101, 102, 103 and 104), Mother language (201, 202, 203 and 204)

February 21, 2022– Second Indian Language

February 22, 2022– Elective subjects