New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2022 on Saturday for practical exams, which are scheduled to be held in January and February 2022. Bihar Board has released Matric admit cards only for the practical exams and would issue a new admit card before the BSEB Class 10 Board Exam 2022. As per the official notice, the practical exams will be conducted from January 20 to 22 and February 17 to 24, 2022. Students can visit the official website of Bihar Board--secondary.biharboardonline.com, to download the Class 10 admit cards.

To download the BSEB Class 10 admit card, students would need their school id and password. Below is the step-by-step process to download the hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board--secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on Bihar Board Matric Admit Card 2022 link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as school id and password.

Step 4: After entering the information, click on Submit.

Step 5: BSEB Class 10 Practical Admit card will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout

Students must note that they must carry the admit card on the day of the practical examination as, on the basis of it, they will be allowed to appear for the exam.

BSEB Class 10 Board Exam 2022: Practical Exam Timings

Bihar Board will conduct the practical exams in two shifts--the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second from 1:45 to 5 pm. Schools have been asked to take necessary measures and follow COVID-19 safety protocols to curb the outspread of the virus.

Bihar Board is conducting the practical exams amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. Last year as well, the board conducted the exams in February and released the results by the end of March.

Bihar Board students are advised to keep a close check on the official websites of BSEB or Jagran English for the latest updates on the BSEB Class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv