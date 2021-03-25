BSEB Bihar Board Exam Results 2021: Students waiting for the results can check their scorecard at the official website of the Bihar board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar Schools Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the BSEB Bihar Class 12th Board Exam Result 2021 today, while the result for Class 10th Board exams 2021 is expected to e released by this month's end. Students waiting for the results can check their scorecard at the official website of the Bihar board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. However, no official announcement, regarding the release date of the Bihar Board result 2021, has been made yet.

According to the BSEB, a total of 13.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12th Board Exams this year, which were conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2020. Of the total students, around 6.5 lakhs girls and 5.4 lakh boys registered for the class 12th board exams this year. Meanwhile, for class 10th Board Exams this year, out of 16.8 lakh registered candidates 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys. The BSEB Class 10 exams concluded on March 8.

BSEB Class 10th Board Exam Result 2021

According to media reports, the BSEB Class 10th Board Exam Results will be declared by March-end. Some reports suggest that the BSEB could release the scorecard on March 25 or March 26. However, an official confirmation regarding the date is still awaited. A total of 16.8 lakh students registered for the Class 10th exams in Bihar this year. Of the total, 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys.

Here's how to check your BSEB Class 10th Board Exam Result 2021:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of BSEB -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Results' on the homepage

Step 3: Click on 'BSEB Class 10 Result'

Step 4: enter your roll number and other details

Step 5: Click 'Submit'

Step 6: Your results will be displayed. Download or take a print out for future references

BSEB Class 10th Board Exam Results 2020 Stats:

Out of 14,94,071 students who had appeared for the matriculation exam last year, 7,29,213 boys and 7,64,858 girls passed the Class 10th Board Exams. The overall pass percentage of class 10th board exams last year was recorded at 80.59 per cent, which was 0.14 per cent less than the pass percentage in 2019 (80.73 per cent). A total of 31 boys and 10 girls made it to the top 10 list.

Himanshu Raj of Janta High School Tenyaj, Rohtas had topped the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10th examination 2020. He had scored 481 marks out of 500 (96.20 per cent). While Durgesh Kumar of S K High School, Samastipur had bagged the second rank by scoring 96 per cent. On the other hand, Shubham Kumar, Rajveer and Juli Kumari had shared the third rank by scoring 95.6 per cent each.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan