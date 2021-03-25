BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Arts Result 2021: The results will be announced on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ending the wait of lakhs of students, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the Bihar Board Class 12th Arts Stream result 2021 today. The results will be announced on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com. According to reports, the board completed the toppers verification recently and will release the results likely by today. However, no official confirmation regarding the release date of the Bihar Board Class 12th Arts Stream result 2021 has been announced yet.

This year, a total of 13.5 lakh students registered for the Bihar Board Class 12th board examination in all streams. As per the information by the Bihar Schools Examination Board (BSEB), around 6.5 lakhs girls and 5.4 lakh boys registered for the class 12th board exams. Of the total, around 6,28,363 appeared for the Arts stream exams, which were held from February 17 to February 24, 2020.

Here is the step-by-step process to check your BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Arts Result 2021:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of BSEB -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Results' on the homepage

Step 3: Click on 'BSEB Class 12 Result 2021'

Step 4: Choose your stream and enter your roll number and other details

Step 5: Click 'Submit'

Step 6: Your results will be displayed. Download or take a print out for future references

Here are the previous year's BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Arts Result statistics:

Total Students: 6,28,363

Total Number of Pass Students: 5,11,745

Overall Pass Percentage: 81.44%

Total Male Students: 2,53,199

Total Female Students: 3,75,164

Student Securing First Division: 1,75,017

Student Securing Second Division: 2,86,454

Student Securing Third Division: 50,113

Last year, the BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Results were released on March 24. The BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 pass percentage stood at 80.44 per cent. The pass percentage for Arts students was 81.44 per cent, while the pass percentage for Commerce students stood at 93.26 per cent, and for Science students, the pass percentage was 77.39 per cent.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan