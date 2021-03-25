The students who have failed in BSEB Bihar Board's class 12th result for science stream 2021 can follow this process to pass the examinations. Read on to know the procedure of rechecking of papers and compartment exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Students, brace yourselves as BSEB is going to declare the Bihar board result 2021 for class 12th soon. We have already informed you on how to check the results online easily through the official site of Bihar Board. But, what to do after the result is announced? The minimum passing marks are required to be 33%. However, if you have failed to score enough passing marks, then here we are with a few steps which you can follow to check the process of re-evaluation or rechecking and compartment exams.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result for 2021: Rechecking & Re-evaluation

Result of intermediate exams is very crucial for students' career as it decides the academic future of them. Therefore, if a student feels that he or she hasn't received the expected marks then they can easily apply for rechecking or re-evaluation of the exam sheets. All one needs to do is fill an application form which is there online and pay the nominal fee. If there are any differences in the final mark tally eventually, then it will be updated in the final marksheet. Also, for further assistance you can consult your school authorities too.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Result for 2021: Compartmental Exam

If you have scored less in one or two subjects then the Bihar Board has a provision of conducting compartment examinations. Students can choose Bihar Board Compartmental Examination 2021 which is expected to be held in May and sustain their academic year. This can be done by filling an application form online and paying the nominal fee amount. Meanwhile, the details about the same are awaited and will be updated by the board.

Last year's stats of the students who failed in BSEB Bihar Board class 12th

Total number of students who appeared accounted upto 12,04,834, out of which only 9,69,159 were able to pass the BSEB Bihar Board class 12th exams.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal