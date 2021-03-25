For all the students who have failed in class 10th and class 12th exams can apply for National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Read on to know more about NIOS.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: BSEB Bihar Board class 12th result 2021 is soon to be announced. We have already informed you about the process of checking the result online through Bihar Board's official site. The minimum passing marks are 33%, however, if you fail to score the required percentage and are about to repeat a year then don't worry, NIOS is the solution. yes, for all the students who have failed in class 10th and class 12th exams can apply for National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). By applying for this, students can save their academic year.

What is NIOS?

NIOS is a national board almost the same as CBSE that conducts exams for class 10th and class 12th. It functions on the principle of open schooling which provides the students a chance to just directly give exams without having to attend a physical school. It is also an option for those who want to complete their schooling through private.

How can NIOS save your academic year?

NIOS is an authorized board from government. Students who have cleared their exams from here can easily apply for higher studies and can appear for exams like JEE, AIPMT and more. Meanwhile, for the students who have failed in their respective boards, NIOS provides a facility of On-Demand Examination (ODE). This means that students can appear for exams whenever they are ready. Also, that if a student has failed in one or two subjects from another board, he or she can appear for those many subjects from NIOS while the other subjects' marks will be carry forward from the previous board. This is how one can save their academic year.

When NIOS conducts exams for classes 10th and 12th?

NIOS board conducts exams for classes 10th and 12th twice a year. One in April-May and other between October-November. Meanwhile, as mentioned above students can also opt for On-Demand Examination.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal