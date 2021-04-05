The minimum passing percentage for class 10th Bihar Board exams is 33%. So, if you have failed to attain enough marks then you can consider getting your papers re-checked and you may also appear for supplementary exams. Read on to know the details.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Students, get ready as the Bihar Board result for class 10th, 2021 is soon to be announced on April 5, Monday at 3:30 pm. We have mentioned earlier how to check your result online via BSEB's official site that is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Therefore, now we are here to give you an idea of what actually to do after coming across your result, especially for those who have scored less than required.

Yes, the minimum passing percentage for class 10th Bihar Board exams is 33%. So, if you have failed to attain enough marks needed to be promoted to the next class then you can consider getting your papers re-checked and also appear for supplementary exams.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021: Rechecking & Re-evaluation

The result for class 10th is very crucial and marks as one of the first milestones of your education and career. The percentage scored here holds importance as it will help you get an idea of the stream which you will be selecting for class 11th. However, if one feels that he or she has failed to achieve the required marks or has failed in some subjects then they can easily apply for rechecking or re-evaluation of the exam papers. Just fill an application form that is available online on Bihar Board's site and pay the nominal fee. If there are any differences in the final mark tally eventually, then it will be updated in the final marksheet. You may also consult your school authorities for further assistance.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2021: Compartment Exam

After checking your result if you have come across that you have scored less than the minimum marks in a subject then you can appear in the compartment exam. A compartment or supplementary exam is the exam that takes place after the result incase of the students who have failed in a subject. Students can choose Bihar Board Compartmental Examination 2021 which is expected to be held in the coming months after the declaration of the Bihar Board class 10th result 2021. Appearing for this exam will not waste your year and you'll be able to get promoted to the next class if you clear this exam. One can register for supplementary exams by filling an application form online and paying the nominal fee amount. Meanwhile, the details about the same are awaited and will be updated by the board.

2020's stats of the students who appeared in BSEB Bihar Board class 10th

Total number of students appeared: 14.94 lakh

Total number of students passed: 12.04 lakh

Total number of students failed: 2.89 lakh

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal