The examination of Class 12th started on February 1 and it ended on February 13. On the other hand, the exams of Class 10th started on February 17 and ended on February 24.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of Class 10th, 12th in April this year. The paper evaluation of Class 10th and Class 12th is underway. According to the schedule, BSEB started evaluating the paper of Class 10th from March 13 and it will conclude by March 24. On the other hand, the paper evaluation of class 12th was expected to be concluded by March 15 but it got delayed and now it is expected that the evaluation of Class 12th's examination will be done by March 19.

The District Education Officer, Sanjay Kumar told Jagran that the result of Bihar Board Class 10th and Class 12th will be out in April. He further said that the instructions have been given to the authorities to complete the work of evaluating papers before the festival Holi which will fall on March 29. Sanjay Kumar further said that seven centres have been set up in the district Bhagalpur so that the teachers can easily evaluate the answer sheets of Class 10th. He also said that the result is expected to be out in the first week of April.

A total of 13.5 lakh students registered to appear for the Bihar Board Class 12th exams. Out of them, 13.5 lakh students appeared for the examinations. On the other hand, around 16.8 lakh registered for the Class 10th Board examination this year.

Where will you be able to check Bihar Board 10th, 12th results 2021?

The students will be able to check the result on the official websites of BSEB i.e.--- biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.online, and onlinebseb.in.

