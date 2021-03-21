In the past, the results were declared within 10 days after the evaluation process completes. The Bihar board will release the results on the official website of BSEB.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination (BSEB) is soon going to announce the class 10th and 12th board results. As per the latest reports, the Bihar board has concluded the evaluation process and are expected to release the results by the last week of March or the first week of April.

In the past, the results were declared within 10 days after the evaluation process completes. The Bihar board will release the results on the official website of BSEB, that is, biharboardonline.com, biharboard.online, onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. So, students, who appeared for the exam, can directly check the website rather than visiting the school.

How to check and download BSEB 10th-12th board exam results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB

Step 2: Click on the link 'Results' flashing on your screen

Step 3: If you are a class 10th student then click 'BSEB Class 10 Result' or Class 12th student, then click on 'BSEB Class 12 Result'

Step 4: Class 12 students select your stream

Step 5: Fill in your login credentials, that is, your roll number and other details mentioned on your admit card.

Step 6: Now, the result will appear on your screen, download or take out a print out for future use.

This year, reportedly, a total of 13.5 lakh students registered for the exam. However, out of which, 6.46 lakh are girls, and 7.03 lakh are boys.

Meanwhile, the board has released the answer key for the objective on March 16, 2021. Students can download it by visiting the official website.

Earlier, Sanjay Kumar, the District Education Officer, told Jagran that the result of Bihar Board class 10th and 12th would be out by the first week of April 2021. Sanjay Kumar further added that in Bhagalpur, seven centres have been set-up for the teachers who are evaluating the papers of class 10th and 12th.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv