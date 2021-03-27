BSEB Class 12th students start studying for their Compartmental papers as the board has announced the date. The exam will held from last week of April.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the results of Class 12 on Friday. Now, as the results are out, students who have scored a good percentage are beaming with joy. However, those who have got back in one or two subjects are waiting for the board to announce the class 12 Compartmental examination dates. So here we are with an update on the compartmental examination.

As per the board, the BSEB Class 12 compartmental exam will be held from April 29 to May 5. Whereas the form for the same will be out on April 5, and the last date to fill the form is April 10. Students having any confusion can visit the Bihar Board's official website--biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Meanwhile, this year out of 13.4 lakh students, who appeared for the intermediate exam, 10.4 lakh students passed the board exam. The passing percentage this year stood at 77.97 per cent, and once again, girls outsmarted the boys by securing top positions.

BSEB Class 12th Stream-wise pass percentage

1. Arts Stream: 77.97 per cent

2. Commerce Stream: 91.48 per cent

3. Science Stream: 76.28 per cent

BSEB Class 12th Stream-wise Topper list

Arts Stream:

Madhu Bharti (92.6 per cent)

Commerce Stream:

Sunanda Kumari (94.2 per cent)

Science Stream:

Sonali Kumari (94.2 per cent)

Reduce Result stress with these 5 effective ways:-

1. Analyse the reasons behind the failure

2. Be positive for your next attempt

3. Stop fretting about your failure

4. Change your approach

5. Follow a different strategy for the next exam

How to reduce Exam stress?

Students preparing for Compartmental Exams follow these effective ways to reduce stress:

Sleep for almost 8 hours at night

Do exercise to release stress

Ditch the junk food

Reduce sugar intake

Create a study schedule

Reduce phone usage

Listen to calming music

