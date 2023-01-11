BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024: Last Date Of Registration For Class 9 Extended Till January 16; Check Details

Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration dates for the class 10 annual exam 2024. The heads of schools can now register the students of class 9 for the BSEB class 10 exams till January 16 with a late fee.

For students whose fee has yet to be submitted after online registration, their registration fee can also be deposited by the head of their school by January 16. If anyone is facing difficulties in filling out the online application form or paying the application fee, the board has issued the helpline number 0612-2232074 to contact authorities to resolve the problems.

Bihar Board Exam 2023

BSEB class 10 and 12 examinations will be conducted in February 2023. The class 12 exams will begin on February 1 while class 10 board exams will commence on February 14. The class 12 practical exams will be held from January 10 to 20, 2023. The result for the Bihar board exam is expected to be released in March or April next year. The compartment exams can be held in April or May 2023. The BSEB class 10 and 12 exams will be held in two shifts including shift 1 is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 1:45 to 4:30 pm.

BSEB Matric Exam 2024: Here’s How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link BSEB Matric Registration on the homepage

Step 3: Now, fill in all the required details in the registration link

Step 4: Submit the registration fee

Note: Download and take a printout of the filled registration form for further reference.