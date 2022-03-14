Patna| Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the verification of Class 12 toppers from today, i.e. Monday (March 14). The verification will include a physical verification of the toppers of Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Notification regarding this was released a few days ago.

As per the reports, BSEB will call the toppers at their office and will match their handwriting. Along with this, an IQ test and viva-voce will also be conducted to verify the toppers of each stream. The verification will be done till March 15 and accordingly, the result will be announced on March 16 or 17. However, it should be noted that no official statement has been made by the BSEB yet. Click here to know how to check BSEB Results.

Furthermore, reports suggest that all the answer sheets have been checked by the teachers at 133 evaluation centers, and the grades of all the students have also been calculated and uploaded to the BSEB's software. The results can be out anytime soon.

Here's a look at how students can check their results:

1. Click on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in

2. Click on the tab that reads 'Bihar Board 12th Result 2022' on the home page

3. Enter your roll code and roll number to log in

4. Enter the captcha that is mentioned on the page

5. Click on the button that states 'View' to submit all your details

6. The Bihar Board Inter Result 2022 will display on the screen of your device

7. Download the result

8. Take a printout of the BSEB Class 12 Result 2022

Meanwhile, a total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the BSEB Class 12 Board exams that were conducted from February 1 to 14. BSEB released the Class 12 answer keys for the students to check and raise objections, the objection window closed on March 6, 2022. On the other hand, the Bihar Board Madhyamik exams were held from February 17 to February 24.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha