Bihar Inter Maths Paper Leak: Class 12 Maths Question Paper Viral On WhatsApp Before Exam

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Maths Paper Leak: Before the start of the Bihar Board exam, the Math question paper started circulating in the WhatsApp group. In such a situation, the question paper being viral is a matter of concern for all of them.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Wed, 01 Feb 2023 10:54 AM IST
Minute Read
Bihar board class 12 exams have started today (February 1). According to the media reports, before the start of the Bihar Board exam, the Math question paper started circulating in the WhatsApp group. This year more than 13 lakh students are appearing in the class 12th board exams. In such a situation, the question paper being viral is a matter of concern for all of them.

According to the information received, the Math question paper had already reached the students through WhatsApp before the start of the class 12 class exam. Just half an hour before the exam paper got leaked in Jamui and Nalanda districts. The exam started at 9.30 am, but half an hour ago the question paper of Maths went viral in the WhatsApp group. However, the exam is underway and it is expected that the real information will be revealed only after the exam will over.

The administration has also come to know about the viral question. District Education Officer Sanjay Kumar stated that an investigation is being done. It will be possible to say something only after investigation.

