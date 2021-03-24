The students who appeared for the board exams from Bihar this year can easily check their results online on the official site of Bihar board. Read on to know when and how.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Students brace yourselves as BSEB is soon going to declare the Bihar board result 2021 for class 12th science stream. The results are expected to be declared in the end week of March 2021. The students who appeared for the board exams from Bihar this year can easily check their results online on the official site of Bihar board. Take a look at the step-by-step process, last year's stats and more below.

Where and how to check Bihar Board Class 12th Science Result 2021 online?

Class 12th science results of Bihar board exams which were held from 17th February 2021 to 24th February 2021 will be announced at the end week of March 2021. Students who appeared for the exams can check the results on BSEB's official website online. All you need to do is follow these steps:

Log on to the official website of Bihar Board (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in)

Fill in your roll number, name and click 'Submit'.

The class 12th board result will flash on screen.

Make sure either to get a printout of your result or save the PDF file.

After the BSEB class 12 results for science 2021 are declared, the Bihar Board also issues a mark sheet for students which you may need to collect from your school. But for the time being, your scorecard can be used as a provisional mark sheet.

BSEB Class 12th Result Science Stream 2020 stats

Bihar board class 12th result is crucial for students for their higher studies. Last year, the result of BSEB matric board exams 2020 was declared in March. Take a look at what the stats have to say about the previous year's intermediate results.

Students appeared for exam: 5,05,467

Number of students who passed: 3,91,199

Passing percentage: 77.39%

Total number of boys: 3,56,042

Total number of girls: 1,49,425

Students who obtained first division: 2,24,971

Students who obtained second division: 1,62,471

Students who obtained third division: 3,601

