BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Results: Follow these easy steps to check your results via SMS if official website crashes

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar Board has declared the results of BSEB class 12th on their official website--biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com, online web.in. So students immediately take out your admit cards and log in to the website. However, if you are not able to access the internet then the board has a solution for this too. Students can access the results via SMS.

Board has release the results of all three streams, that is, Arts, Science and Commerce today. So, students who can't access the internet can check their results via SMS. For this, you have to send an SMS in the following way--'BSEBROLLNUMBER' — to '56263'. Students can use this medium if the official website crashes due to heavy load.

Here's how to check BSEB Class 12 Results 2021

Step 1: Log in to the official website of Bihar board

Step 2: Click on 'Results' flashing on your screen

Step 3: Now, click on 'BSEB Class 12 Result'

Step 4: Then, select your stream, such as Science, Arts or Commerce

Step 5: Fill in your credentials, that is, your admit card roll number, centre number and other details

Step 6: Click on 'Submit'

Step 7: Now the result will appear on your screen, save and download or take out a print out for future reference.

Minimum percentage needed to pass the board exam

Students are required to score at least 33 per cent to clear the board exams. Also, students are needed to score a minimum per cent in each paper to pass, if any student fails in one or two subjects then he/she needs to appear for 'Compartmental'. If you are not able to score in more than two papers then the students need to appear for 'Essential Repeat'.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv