New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: Finally! the wait is over for the class 12 students of the Bihar Board. Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) announced the result of class 12th today i.e. on March 26, 2021. The result was announced on the official website of Bihar Board i.e. biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in. As soon as the result was out, the official website got crashed due to a massive surge in traffic. However, you do not need to worry about it, as we have compiled a list of alternative ways through which you can check the result.

Here are the alternative ways through which you can check the Bihar Board result:

1. Though Alternative Websites

If the official website crashes or if the students are facing difficulty in opening the website, here are the links of the alternative website which will help you:

*bsebinteredu.inbsebssresult.com

*bsebbsebbihar.com

*www.examresults.netindiaresults.com

2. Through Mobile Phones

Students can also get their result on the mobile phone by following three simple steps:

Step 1: Students need to send a message to the number 56263.

Step 2: In the message, they need to type: BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER

Step 3: Once the result will be out, the students will get the results on their mobile phone.

Here is also the step-wise guide to check the result on the official website:

Step 1: Students need to visit the official website of BSEB i.e. biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Now, the students will see the option of Results, they need to click on that.

Step 3: The page will redirect you to the Result page.

Step 4: You need to enter the asked details like-- your name, login credentials, and roll number.

Step 5: Now, you will be able to see your result.

Step 6: You can either take the screenshot or you can take a hard copy of it for future use.

Bihar Board intermediate examination results was officially announced by the Bihar Education Minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary. The class 12th intermediate examination took place in February. A total of 13,50,233 appeared for the examination this year. Out of these students, 6,46,540 are girls and 7,03,693 are boys.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma