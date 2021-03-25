Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2021: Here's the stream-wise list of Class XII toppers 2020. Know the minimum percentage to pass the exam.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Bihar Board is likely to announce the BSEB class 12th result today any time soon. As per reports, the board completed the evaluation of exam papers around March 19 and verification of toppers on March 23. As a result, now it is expected, the board might announce the results today by the end of the day.

The class 12th result will be announced on the official website of Bihar Board-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com, onlinebseb.in. So students are advised to keep checking the site regarding the update on the class 12th result.

Talking about the topper list, this year, a total of 13.5 lakh students registered for the exam, out of which 7.03 lakh are boys and 6.46 lakh are girls. Let's see how many students secure a top-five position in the science, commerce and arts stream. Last year, a student from the Science stream topped the BSEB Board Exam with 476 marks. Here's the stream-wise list of 2020 topper:

Art Stream 2020 Toppers List

Rank Name Marks 1 Sakshy Kumari 474 2 Mukesh Kumar 470 3 Simpi Kumari 469 4 Puja Kumari, Rohit Paswan, Gyanoday Kumar 465 5 Avdhesh Kumar, Navin Kumar 464



Science Stream 2020 Toppers List

Rank Name Marks 1 Neha Kumari 476 2 Jahangir Alam, Vikki Kumar 474 3 Manish Kumar Jaiswal, Shivam Kumar Verma 473 4 Abhishek Suman and 7 more students 472 5 Ankita Kumari, Shreya Kumari, Sushil Kumar Gupta 470

Commerce Stream 2020 Toppers List

Rank Name Marks 1 Kausar Fatma, Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary 476 2 Beauti Raj, Rahul Kumar 474 3 Karnal Kumar 473 4 Amit Kumar 472 5 Kunal Kumar, Sabiha Perween, Somya Bharti, Yashwant Raj 470

How to check and download BSEB class 12th merit list 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar board

Step 2: Search 'Intermediate topper list'

Step 3: Click on the PDF link flashing on your screen

Step 4: Now, download the PDF and check the topper list

Minimum passing marks to clear class 12th

Students need a minimum of 33 per cent marks to clear the class 12th exams. Also, they are required to score minimum passing marks in the respective subjects. However, if a student is unable to obtain passing marks in one or two subjects, then he/she will have to appear for a compartmental exam which is likely to be held in the last week of May.

