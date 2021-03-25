BSEB is going to announce the Bihar board results of the class 12th commerce stream today. Here's how you can check and download your scorecard.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon going to announce the results of the class 12th commerce stream today. The results will be released on the official website of the Bihar board. So all the commerce students brace yourselves as by the end of the day you might get your results.

Here's how to check BSEB Class 12 Commerce Stream Results 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Results' flashing on your screen

Step 3: Then click on 'BSEB Class 12 Result'

Step 4: Now, select your stream 'Commerce Result'

Step 5: Enter your credentials, that is, your roll number, centre number and other significant details mentioned on your admit card.

Step 6: Now click on 'Submit'

Step 7: The result will appear on your screen, save and download or take out a print out for future reference.

Importance of Class 12th Result

Just like the class 10th result, the class 12th result is also a very important document. As on the basis of this, we get admission to colleges, such as the University of Delhi, among others. Also, don't forget to collect your mark sheet from your schools as it is also the most important document.

BSEB Class 12th Result 2021 Timing

In the past, the Bihar board result of class 12th was released on March 24 in the evening. This year too, the results are expected to be announced around the same time. So, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Bihar board as the result can be announced anytime now.

Minimum marks to pass class 12th

To pass the exam, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Not just this, students are also required to score minimum passing marks in the individual subjects. Students, who will not be able to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have to appear for a compartmental exam.

This year, reportedly, a total of 13.5 lakh students registered for the exam. Out of which, 6.46 lakh are girls, and 7.03 lakh are boys.

