Bihar Board Exam 2023: BSEB Class 10 Admit Card Released At Biharboardonline.Bihar.Gov.In; Check Full Schedule

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Sunday released the admit card for class 10 or matric exams. The board has directed the school authorities to download and distribute the admit card 2023 by January 15. The head of the schools can download the BSEB Class 10 admit card at– secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The practical exam will be conducted from January 19 to 21, 2023. The Class 10 theory exams are scheduled to be conducted between February 14 to February 22, 2023.

According to the BSEB, the class 10 admit card will be hosted on the official website from January 9 to 15, 2023. students will have to collect the admit card from their schools. The exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The second shift will be from 1:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bihar Board BSEB Exam: Class 10 Date sheet

February 14, 2023– Mathematics

February 15, 2023– Science

February 16, 2023– Social Science

February 17, 2023– English (General)

February 20, 2023– Mother Tongue (Hindi/ Urdu/ Bangla/ Maithili)

February 21, 2023– Second Indian Language (For Hindi Speaking candidates – Sanskrit/ Arabic/ Persian/ Bhojpuri) (For Non-Hindi Speaking Candidates – Only Hindi)

February 22, 2023– Elective Subjects (Higher Mathematics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Sanskrit/ Maithili/ Persian/ Arabic/ Home Science/ Music/ Dancing and Fine Arts)

Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023: Here’s How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the link for Bihar Board Matric admit card 2023 on the home page

Step 3: Now, a new page will appear, enter the school code, registration number, and date of birth of the students in the given fields

Step 4: Submit the student's details

Step 5: BSEB class 10 admit card will open on the screen