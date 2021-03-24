BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2021: The result will be declared via a virtual press conference, and then it will be released on the official website.

New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on March 20, Saturday released the answer key of class 10th board exam objective questions. Now, as the answer key is out, it is expected that the BSEB class 10th result will be announced by the end of March. Well, officials have yet not announced any particular date. However, it is believed that after March 25, the results be out anytime. The results will be released on the official website of BSEB.

As per BSEB, this year, 16.8 lakh students registered for the exams, out of which 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys.

Here's how to check BSEB Class 10 Results 2021

Step 1: Visit BSEB's official website

Step 2: Click on 'Results'

Step 3: Now click on 'BSEB Class 10 Result'

Step 4: Fill in your credentials, that is, your roll number, centre number, and other significant details mentioned on your admit card.

Step 5: Now press 'Submit'

Step 6: Now, the result will appear on your screen. Save and download the results. Also, take out a print out for future use.

Key points to keep in mind before checking BSEB class 10 result

- BSEB class 10 result will be released on the official websites-biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebbihar.com.

- There are chances that the website might go down within a few minutes of the announcement due to heavy traffic. So, students are advised to be patient and check the results after some time of announcement.

- The result will be declared via a virtual press conference, and then it will be released on the official website.

- Also, there are chances that before releasing it on the website, BSEB announces the result on their official Twitter handle.

- Students are advised to keep a close eye on both Twitter and the official website.

