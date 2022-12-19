BSEB Bihar Board 2023 Class 12 Admit Card For Practical Exams Released At inter23.biharboardonline.com

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday released the practical admit card for Bihar Board class 12. The class 12 examination admit card will be available on the official website till January 9. The practical exams will be conducted from January 10 to 20 next year. After this, the theory exams will be held from February 1 to 11 next year. Candidates can download BSEB class 12 practical exam admit cards at– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates have to be required to enter their required credentials such as name, roll number and date of birth to download BSEB class 12 admit card 2023 for practical exams.

The BSEB result for classes 10 and 12 is expected to be released in March or April next year. The compartment exams can be held in April or May 2023. The exams will be held in two shifts including shift 1 is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 1:45 to 4:30 pm.

Bihar Board 2023 Practical Admit Card: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website– biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the link for the BSEB admit card for class 12 practicals exams on the homepage

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their roll number, date of birth and other required information

Step 4: Download and printout the class 12 practical admit card for future references

Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 12 Date Sheet

February 1, 2023– Mathematics, Hindi

February 2, 2023– Physics, NRB, English

February 3, 2023– Chemistry, Alt. English, Urdu, MaithiliGeography, Foundation Course

February 4, 2023– EnglishHistory, Elective Subject Trade Paper

February 6, 2023– BiologyPolitical Science, Business Studies

February 7, 2023– Hindi Economics

February 8, 2023– Regional Language paper, Psychology, Entrepreneurship

February 9, 2023– Music, AgricultureHome Science, Elective Subject Trade Paper

February 10, 2023– Sociology, Accountancy, Vocational paper

February 11, 2023– Regional language paper, Philosophy

Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 10 Date Sheet