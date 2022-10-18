BSEB Bihar Board 12th Exam 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till October 20; Here's How To Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has extended the registration deadline for Class 12 or Bihar Board Intermediate exams 2023. Candidates who have to appear in the exams can now register for BSEB 12th Exam 2023 with a late fee till October 20. Earlier, BSEB announced that the last date to register for the intermediate examination for Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams was October 15, 2022.

All the 12th board exams aspirants can fill out the Bihar Board Class 12 exam form and pay the processing fee online on the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates must also know that after the last date, no registrations would be allowed online.

Along with the BSEB 12th exam form date, the board has also extended the Class 12 registration fee payment date till October 20. Students can register themselves online by following the simple steps given below:

BSEB Class 12 Exam 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply

Step 1- Go to the official website- biharboardonline.com

Step 2- Click on the BSEB intermediate exam 2023 registration link

Step 3- Enter details and upload the documents

Step 4- Pay the application fee and click on the submit tab

Step 5- Download the hard copy, and take a printout for further reference.

'Students appearing in the Bihar Board Intermediate annual examination 2023 can fill out the online examination form and deposit the fee by October 20, 2022, BSEB said in its tweet.

Check BSEB's Tweet Here

All aspiring students for Bihar Board must know that they have to pay the examination fee of Rs 1,550 for regular courses and Rs 1,950 for vocational courses. This includes a late fee of Rs 150. As per previous trends, BSEB would conduct the class 12th and 10th exams in February 2023.