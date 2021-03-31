Bihar Board Class 10 Result: The evaluation of the answer sheets was completed by 24, while the verification of toppers is underway.

Patna | Jagran Education Desk: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon going to release the class 10 board result by the end of the first week or starting of the second week. As per reports, this year, the results got delayed due to the Holi festival on March 29. The evaluation of the answer sheets was completed by 24, while the verification of toppers is underway. Earlier, it was reported that the result would be announced by April 5, however, now, it might release between April 7 to April 12, 2021.

In the past, BSEB used to release the class 10th board result within 10 days of evaluation. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor was quoted saying, “We will announce the class 10th results very soon. It is likely to be announced by the first week of April.”

BSEB class 10 exams were held at 1525 centres across 38 districts. Nearly 17 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th board exams, out of which 8,46,663 were boys, and 8,37,803 were girls. Despite tight security, the question paper of social science was leaked on WhatsApp, due to this Bihar Board had to cancel the exam and reschedule it for March 8, 2021.

Here's how to check Class 10th Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB--onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the link 'Class 10 Result'.

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials such as your roll number, date of birth, etc, mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: Now, the result will flash on your screen

Step 5: Download the result and take out the print out for future reference.

Bihar Class 10th students are advised to keep checking the official website of the Bihar board for further information regarding the upcoming results.

Meanwhile, on March 26, the board announced the Class 12th results in which 10.4 lakh students passed the board exam out of 13.65 lakh students.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv